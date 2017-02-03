Twitter employees donate $1.59m to ACLU to fight Donald Trump



Donald Trump

New York: Despite US President Donald Trump being a prolific Twitter user, the employees of the micro-blogging site donated $1.59 million to an organisation to fight Trump, a media report said.

According to a report in TechCrunch on Thursday, nearly 1,000 employees donated the hefty amount to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) to fight Trump's executive order on temporary travel ban.

CEO Jack Dorsey and Executive Chairman Omid Kordestani also contributed.

"Our work is far from done. In the coming months we'll see a flurry of legal challenges, legislative pushes and public pronouncements," Vijaya Gadde, General Counsel, Twitter was quoted as saying.

"But as long as civil liberties are threatened, I am proud to know that as individuals we will stand up to defend freedom and look after people," Gadde said.

Apart from Twitter's donations, ACLU has raised over $24 million within a few days, six-times more than it did in the entire 2016.

"In a further sign of support from Silicon Valley, the ACLU entered

Y Combinator's accelerator programme earlier this week where it will receive mentorship and guidance around areas like hiring, the use of technology and more," the report noted.