Twitter has no problem with Trump's anti-media tweet



US President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One upon arrival at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. Pic/AFP

After reviewing US President Donald Trump's latest anti-media tweet featuring a doctored video clip showing him beating up a man with a CNN logo on his face, Twitter found the President's post was well within its rules.

The tweet spread like wildfire across the internet, drawing flak from his critics and renewed expression of support from his supporters at the same time. Some even called on Twitter to ban the President.

Twitter told CNN on Sunday that the company reviewed the tweet and it did not violate the microblogging site's rules.

Twitter said it considered three factors -- the political context of the conversation surrounding the tweet, the various ways it could be interpreted and the lack of details in the tweet itself, CNNMoney reported.

Twitter rules say that it may suspend an account for a number of reasons, including if the user makes violent threats; attacks people based on race, religion, gender and more; or engages "in the targeted abuse or harassment of others".

The US President came under severe criticism for his earlier tweets about MSNBC's "Morning Joe" hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski in which the President attacked Brzezinski's looks and Scarborough's intelligence.

"I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago three nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no," Trump tweeted earlier on Thursday.

Although the White House defended the President's conduct, some of his Republican colleagues made their disapproval of the tweets public.

Republican Senator Susan Collins wrote on Twitter that the President's Twitter tirade "has to stop".

"This has to stop -- we all have a job -- three branches of government and media. We don't have to get along, but we must show respect and civility," she said.

But Trump defended his social media conduct as "modern day presidential".

"My use of social media is not Presidential -- it's MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL. Make America Great Again!," Trump tweeted on Saturday.