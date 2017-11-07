Twitter outsmarted! Two Germans post 35,000-character tweet

As Twitter tests new 280-character tweets, two Germans exploited a loophole in the popular social network site and sent a massive 35,000-character tweet, breaking the existing limit.

Representational picture

Timrasett along with another user going by name HackneyYT broke Twitter's character limit with a message that begins "People! @Timrasett and @HackneyYT can exceed the character

limit! You do not believe us? Here's about 35k characters proof."

After that, thousands of characters of seeming nonsense appear, tech website Gizmodo reported. At least part of the trick was that the nonsense was formatted as a URL.