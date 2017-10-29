Twitter politics over, Kamal Hassan visits Ennore Creek

Veteran film actor Kamal Haasan on Saturday visited the Ennore Creek area and listened to people's grievances, days after he voiced concern over encroachment and fly-ash from power plants affecting livelihood of the fishermen there. The actor, who has been facing criticism that he was engaging only in "Twitter politics" instead of going to the people and working to resolve their problems, was given a tour of the creek area.



Kamal Haasan at Ennore Creek in Chennai on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Haasan heard the travails of residents and the local fishing community. "Local women requested him to do something to help end problems due to pollution and claimed ma­ny families had to quit the locality. Some of them even tried falling at his feet, but he stop­ped, th­em from doing so and assured to help in some way," a source said on Saturday. On October 26, in a statement on Twitter, the actor had said, "Kosasthalaiyaru river near Chennai is the lifeline of fishermen". He had said that though the river was not fully polluted, about 1,090 acres of land in the rivermouth was lost to encroachments. Flagging the issues of environmental degradation and the need to prevent flooding, he said finding a "permanent solution for the people is the hallmark of a good government".

10 Lakh No. of north Chennai people likely to be affected by flood