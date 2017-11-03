Twitter says employee 'inadvertently deactivated' Donald Trump's account

Twitter blamed "human error" on behalf of an unnamed employee after United States President Donald Trump's personal Twitter account disappeared for 11 minutes on Thursday evening.



Donald Trump. Pic/File photo

A tweet issued by Twitter's Government and Elections team said that the account was down for 11 minutes due to human error by a Twitter employee.

"Earlier today @realdonaldtrump¿s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again," the post read.

Earlier today @realdonaldtrump's account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again.

— Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

Earlier in the day, those who tried to access @realDonaldTrump on Twitter just before 7 p.m. Eastern came across a "Sorry, that page doesn't exist!" message.