Twitter war! Capt. Amarinder Singh calls Arvind Kejriwal 'sneaky little fellow'

Arvind Kejriwal Captain Amarinder Singh

Amritsar MP Captain Amarinder Singh called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal indulged in a Twitter duel on Thursday with the former calling the latter a 'sneaky little fellow'.

It started with Kejriwal attacking Captain Amarinder's constituency and giving his 'verdict' that the Captain will lose his own election.

Today campaigned in Captain Amrinder's constituency. Huge public support. Captain will lose his own election this time. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 12, 2017

Captain's response was cheeky as he called the Delhi Chief Minister 'sneaky little fellow'.

If you are so sure, why don't you come and fight me? You sneaky little fellow! @ArvindKejriwal https://t.co/h6byJRahSm — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January 12, 2017

It wasn't the end of it as Singh responded to another tweet by Kejriwal in which he said that the CM is hallucinating. Kejriwal alleged that the Congress in Punjab is breaking and Singh is feeling restless, to which, he responded, "With your dream of winning Punjab down in dumps, such hallucination is quite understandable."

With your dream of winning Punjab down in dumps, such hallucination is quite understandable @ArvindKejriwal https://t.co/XtJWUMBL2d — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January 12, 2017

Singh and Kejriwal are aggressively campaigning in Punjab for the upcoming elections.

Last year, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh were locked in a war of words on Monday on social media platform Twitter over holding an open political debate on Punjab.

The Delhi CM accused the Punjab Congress chief of using an Akali leader's 'drug money' to fund his election campaign and the latter shot back, saying the AAP leader was 'hallucinating' and challenged him to a debate.

While Kejriwal accused Amarinder of using 'drug money' of Akali leader Bikramjit Majithia and then asked why the BJP was out to defend him, the state Congress chief hit back, saying the Delhi CM would next claim US' Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was conspiring with him (Amarinder) against the AAP leader.