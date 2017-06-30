Twitterati change the name of GST to Great Stupid Tax

A tweet

The stage is all set for the rollout of the major indirect tax reform measure - Goods and Services Tax (GST) - in Parliament's Central Hall on Friday night.

But some Twitterati `who are against the idea changed the name from Goods and Services Tax to Great Stupid Tax. He are some of the reactions.

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂAfter seeing ppls reaction on Great Stupid Tax

Modi ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ#gstrollout #GSTTamasha pic.twitter.com/n3GojLTHlu — CA Dinesh Wadera (@dineshwadera) June 30, 2017

Once upon a time 3 years ago



Service tax = 12%

Then



S Tax + swatch bharat = 15.5%

Now



18% - 28 % Great Stupid Tax



Great Stupid Tax — arif@saad (@ARIFRecon) June 30, 2017

If you have a chain of restaurants across the country you are faced with different tax rates on account of liquor!

The Great Stupid Tax — Tehseen Poonawalla (@tehseenp) June 30, 2017

Ppl r openly being thrown in deluge.After #Demonetisation terror we have #GreatStupidTax 4m midnight.Is seeking clarity also Anti-national — Shivashish Sen (@Shivashishsen21) June 30, 2017

Raga: Do u know whom @tehseenp honored by calling GST, Great Stupid Tax?

Villagers: Whom?

RaGa: Me

Villagers: Applause.#gstrollout pic.twitter.com/W9SpGAvHWM — Optimist (@DesiOptimystic) June 30, 2017

•In a restaurant that has an AC and a non AC section you have two tax rates. (18% and 12%) . The #GreatStupidTax @tehseenp pic.twitter.com/sc6QC5c9nX — à®°à®¾à®¤à®¾ à®ÂÂà®²à¯ÂÂà®²à®¾à®ªà®ÂÂà®®à¯ÂÂ à®ÂÂà®¾à®¤à®¾! (@RATHA_RADHA) June 30, 2017

The launch will take place at the stroke of midnight after speeches by President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of Vice President Hamid Ansari, MPs, Chief Ministers and state Finance Ministers besides a host of industralists and legal luminaries.

The hour-long event seeks to evoke memories of the "Tryst with Destiny" moment of 1947 when first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru made his famous speech to mark India's independence.