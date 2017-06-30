Twitterati change the name of GST to Great Stupid Tax

A tweet
The stage is all set for the rollout of the major indirect tax reform measure - Goods and Services Tax (GST) - in Parliament's Central Hall on Friday night.
But some Twitterati `who are against the idea changed the name from Goods and Services Tax to Great Stupid Tax. He are some of the reactions.
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂAfter seeing ppls reaction on Great Stupid Tax— CA Dinesh Wadera (@dineshwadera) June 30, 2017
Modi ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ#gstrollout #GSTTamasha pic.twitter.com/n3GojLTHlu
Once upon a time 3 years ago— arif@saad (@ARIFRecon) June 30, 2017
Service tax = 12%
Then
S Tax + swatch bharat = 15.5%
Now
18% - 28 % Great Stupid Tax
Great Stupid Tax
If you have a chain of restaurants across the country you are faced with different tax rates on account of liquor!— Tehseen Poonawalla (@tehseenp) June 30, 2017
The Great Stupid Tax
What is GST ?— Sir Shikhar Dhawan (@SirDhawan_) June 30, 2017
Great Stupid Tax#SocialMediaDay#TextilesIndia2017#gstrollout pic.twitter.com/UeaKeDs9j4
Just Discover The Full Form Of #GST "Great Stupid Tax" #GSTForNewIndia #OneNationOneTaxOneMarket @ShashiTharoor @sagarikaghose @milinddeora pic.twitter.com/hpAFccwqGc— Imran Solanki (@imransolanki313) June 30, 2017
Ppl r openly being thrown in deluge.After #Demonetisation terror we have #GreatStupidTax 4m midnight.Is seeking clarity also Anti-national— Shivashish Sen (@Shivashishsen21) June 30, 2017
Raga: Do u know whom @tehseenp honored by calling GST, Great Stupid Tax?— Optimist (@DesiOptimystic) June 30, 2017
Villagers: Whom?
RaGa: Me
Villagers: Applause.#gstrollout pic.twitter.com/W9SpGAvHWM
•In a restaurant that has an AC and a non AC section you have two tax rates. (18% and 12%) . The #GreatStupidTax @tehseenp pic.twitter.com/sc6QC5c9nX— à®°à®¾à®¤à®¾ à®ÂÂà®²à¯ÂÂà®²à®¾à®ªà®ÂÂà®®à¯ÂÂ à®ÂÂà®¾à®¤à®¾! (@RATHA_RADHA) June 30, 2017
The launch will take place at the stroke of midnight after speeches by President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of Vice President Hamid Ansari, MPs, Chief Ministers and state Finance Ministers besides a host of industralists and legal luminaries.
The hour-long event seeks to evoke memories of the "Tryst with Destiny" moment of 1947 when first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru made his famous speech to mark India's independence.
