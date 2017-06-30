Twitterati change the name of GST to Great Stupid Tax

By mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai | Posted 50 minutes agoNow Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

Twittearti change the name of GST to Great Stupid TaxA tweet

The stage is all set for the rollout of the major indirect tax reform measure - Goods and Services Tax (GST) - in Parliament's Central Hall on Friday night.

But some Twitterati `who are against the idea changed the name from Goods and Services Tax to Great Stupid Tax. He are some of the reactions.

The launch will take place at the stroke of midnight after speeches by President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of Vice President Hamid Ansari, MPs, Chief Ministers and state Finance Ministers besides a host of industralists and legal luminaries.

The hour-long event seeks to evoke memories of the "Tryst with Destiny" moment of 1947 when first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru made his famous speech to mark India's independence.

Trending Videos

Watch video: When Mamta's topless photo created controversy

 

Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply