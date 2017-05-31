Twitterati mock Donald Trump as he baffles with his 'Covfefe' tweet

Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

US President Donald Trump sent a lot of people, including reporters, scurrying for dictionaries when he posted an odd tweet that used the word 'covfefe'.

Trump wrote on Twitter in the early morning hours of May 31: "Despite the constant negative press covfefe"

Despite the constant negative press covfefe — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

It left many of his 31 million followers on Twitter baffled, and slightly concerned.

Most people think he meant to write "press coverage," and it was a typo/spelling error. The strange tweet remained up for at least an hour after it first appeared (presumably Trump's press team was sleeping), reported Heavy.com

More than 73,000 people retweeted the tweet in just 120 minutes, and it earned its own hashtag.

Twitter had a field day.

May the #covfefe be with you pic.twitter.com/hz35B4QQqt — Jeroen van Baardwijk (@JvanBaardwijk) May 31, 2017

Me: Wtf is #covfefe and why is everyone tweeting about it?!



[looks it up in urban dictionary]



Me: Aha, makes sense now. pic.twitter.com/9RxSqeUhUa — Mädchen Amick (@madchenamick) May 31, 2017

OH MY GOD YOU DUMB DRUNK IDIOT — BenDavid Grabinski (@bdgrabinski) May 31, 2017

You can't teach stupid. — Andy Juett (@andyjuett) May 31, 2017

Say what you want about NATO or HILLARY or OBAMA, but NOBODY TALKS SHIT ABOUT COVFEFE!!! — covfefe nussbaum (@theNuzzy) May 31, 2017

hello - donald did u have a stroke - someone check on him - @potus @IvankaTrump - dad has half tweeted about "covfefe" HE NEEDS HELP -#CHECK — ROSIE (@Rosie) May 31, 2017

New York's hottest nightclub is #Covfefe. It has everything: Russian entanglements, spray tans, creepy handshakes, surprise trade wars. pic.twitter.com/aldqPBQvKw — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) May 31, 2017

USA Today points out that, even if the president meant to write "despite the constant negative press coverage," it's still not clear what he was talking about since the sentence cuts off.

Much has been written about Trump's novel use of Twitter. He says he uses it to communicate to people outside the media filter and, of course, supporters argue he won the election doing things his way. Recent reports indicated that his lawyers might start vetting his tweets, though. Judging from "covfefe," it doesn't appear that anyone's vetting them yet, wrote Heavy.com.

