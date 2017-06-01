E-paper

Twitterati pass verdict against judge who believes in 'celibate' peacocks

Rajasthan High Court judge, Justice Mahesh Chand Sharma, suggesting peacocks are celibate and sire offsprings with their tears has the internet rolling in the aisles

Breaking News! Peacocks don't mate peahens but sire offsprings with their tears. Well, that's what a Rajasthan High Court judge believes. Yes, that's right, a HC judge, who on Wednesday presented this unique theory after passing a verdict.

HERE'S WHAT HE HAD TO SAY:

Earlier, Mahesh Chand Sharma directed the state government to coordinate with the Centre and take necessary steps to declare cow as a national animal. 

Talking to reporters outside the court after passing the order, Justice Sharma, who retired today, presented his unique theory on the mating of peacocks, the national bird. In reference to his verdict, he said, "Peacock too has his qualities. He is a life-long celibate. He does not indulge in sex with peahen. The peahen gives birth after it gets impregnated with the tears of the peacock. A peacock or a peahen is then born... Lord Krishna used peacock's feather for celibacy of the bird."

Justice Sharma's contention sparked reactions in the social media with one of the users tweeting, "Peahen attacks peacock after he tells her, 'Pushpa, I hate tears'."

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote: "Cow intakes oxygen, emits oxygen. Peacock is a brahmachari. Some wise words from Judge saab. Must correct our textbooks ASAP."

HERE ARE SOME OTHER REACTIONS:

