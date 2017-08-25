Twitterati react to Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai

By midday online correspondent | Mumbai | Posted 25-Aug-2017Now Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

Ganesh Chaturthi
The Ganesh idol at the GSB Seva Mandal

Ganeshotsav is here and amongst all the festivities, the Twitterati are abuzz with good wishes and updates. Here’s what the Twitterverse has to say about the festival

Anushka Sharma has a special wish for everyone. 

Pranab Mukherjee also wished the nation on this auspicious occasion

What really made the festival special was this tweet by Anit Ghosh, highlighting the spirit of unity in diversity between Hindus and Muslims.

Rishi Bagree has a little bit of history to share on a Ganesh idol excavated

And finally, Dharma Productions shared one of the most famous Ganesha songs from Agnipath

Trending Video

Watch Video: A tribute to real-life heroes: Mumbai Traffic Police

 

Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply