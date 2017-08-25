Twitterati react to Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai

The Ganesh idol at the GSB Seva Mandal
Ganeshotsav is here and amongst all the festivities, the Twitterati are abuzz with good wishes and updates. Here’s what the Twitterverse has to say about the festival
Anushka Sharma has a special wish for everyone.
May Lord Ganesha bless you and your family with health, wealth & wisdom! Happy #GaneshChaturthi!
— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) August 25, 2017
Pranab Mukherjee also wished the nation on this auspicious occasion
Wishing all a very happy #GaneshChaturthi. May Lord Ganesha bring peace, happiness and prosperity to each & everyone.#CitizenMukherjee— Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) August 25, 2017
What really made the festival special was this tweet by Anit Ghosh, highlighting the spirit of unity in diversity between Hindus and Muslims.
This Is Our IndiaðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ— Anit GhoshðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@Indianit07) August 25, 2017
Where Muslims Celebrate#GaneshChaturthi With Hindus & Hindus Celebrate Eid With Muslims!
United 4 PeaceðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ
United 4 IndiaðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/wyBsFszKCv
Rishi Bagree has a little bit of history to share on a Ganesh idol excavated
Few years back Archaeologists in Indonesia had uncovered a 1000 yr old Lord Ganesha statue dating back to 9th century #GaneshChaturthi ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/vjTBnA6Ijf— Rishi Bagree ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@rishibagree) August 25, 2017
And finally, Dharma Productions shared one of the most famous Ganesha songs from Agnipath
Ganpati bappa morya! The one Ganesha song that gives you goosebumps each time it plays!ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #GaneshChaturthi #Agneepath @iHrithik pic.twitter.com/Oysm8iWDVz— Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) August 25, 2017
