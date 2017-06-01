Twitterati react to judge who said peacocks don't have sex

Rajasthan High Court judge, Justice Mahesh Chand Sharma, suggesting peacocks are celibate and sire offsprings with their tears has the internet rolling in the aisles

Breaking News! Peacocks don't mate peahens but sire offsprings with their tears. Well, that's what a Rajasthan High Court judge believes. Yes, that's right, a HC judge, who on Wednesday presented this unique theory after passing a verdict.

HERE'S WHAT HE HAD TO SAY:

#WATCH Jaipur: Peahens and peacocks don't have sex, the peacock cries then peahen drinks those tears and gets pregnant-Justice M Sharma pic.twitter.com/Tph1lzNZqD — ANI (@ANI_news) May 31, 2017

Earlier, Mahesh Chand Sharma directed the state government to coordinate with the Centre and take necessary steps to declare cow as a national animal.

Talking to reporters outside the court after passing the order, Justice Sharma, who retired today, presented his unique theory on the mating of peacocks, the national bird. In reference to his verdict, he said, "Peacock too has his qualities. He is a life-long celibate. He does not indulge in sex with peahen. The peahen gives birth after it gets impregnated with the tears of the peacock. A peacock or a peahen is then born... Lord Krishna used peacock's feather for celibacy of the bird."

Justice Sharma's contention sparked reactions in the social media with one of the users tweeting, "Peahen attacks peacock after he tells her, 'Pushpa, I hate tears'."

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote: "Cow intakes oxygen, emits oxygen. Peacock is a brahmachari. Some wise words from Judge saab. Must correct our textbooks ASAP."

HERE ARE SOME OTHER REACTIONS:

A huge shout out to the @CNNnews18 anchor who had to keep a straight face through that mind-numbing conversation about cows & peacock tears. — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) May 31, 2017

Cow intakes oxygen, emits oxygen. Peacock is a brahmachari. Some wise words from Judge saab. Must correct our textbooks ASAP. https://t.co/XHmR1iFqEX — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) May 31, 2017

What did the Peacock say to the Peahen?



Put kids to bed early, I feel like crying today. — Brahmachari Peacock (@brumbyOz) May 31, 2017

Peacock: Let's have sex

Peahen: Dude, we're just good friends

Peacock cries, peahen gets pregnant https://t.co/pKN5A43u5l — Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) May 31, 2017

Now this makes me homesick- missing all the fun- Peacocks don't have sex because jungle main mor nacha, kisne dekha?https://t.co/YB45nY2j9r — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 31, 2017

Rajasthan HC justice Mahesh Chandra Sharma's judgement is one of the most common symptom of drug addiction. — Desi Devil (@iDesiDevil) May 31, 2017