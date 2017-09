Twitterati reacts after journalist Pankaj Mishra shot in Bihar

Twitterati expresses anger after two bike-borne men in Bihar’s Arwal district shoot Pankaj Mishra, a local journalist working for Rashtriya Sahara newspaper



Journalist Pankaj Mishra. Pic courtesy/ YouTube

Two days after senior journalist Gauri Lankesh was killed at her residence in Bengaluru, two unidentified men in Bihar’s Arwal district shoot a local journalist working for Rashtriya Sahara newspaper.

According to ANI report, Bihar-based Hindi newspaper journalist Pankaj Mishra was shot by two bike borne assailants and is now in critical condition.

Citizens got furious over the recent incident and took to Twitter to express their outrage.

Breaking: Rashtriya Sahara journo Pankaj Mishra shot at in BJP ruled Bihar's Arwal. No Bhakt will now talk about LAW being state subject. — Samar (@Samar_Anarya) September 7, 2017

Another journalist Pankaj Mishra shot in Bihar. Welcome to new Taliban. — Swapnil Suryawanshi (@swapnil_bs) September 7, 2017

@RakeshSinha01 @sambitswaraj Just now reported a journalist in Bihar by two on bike. Where is Rahulbaba now? @Nidhi @sunetrac — K.Krishna Mallya (@k_kkmallya589) September 7, 2017

Welcome NewTaliban India. One more Journalist in Bihar Pankaj Mishra Shot Dead ðŸÂÂÂÂ’€. Keya ho geya hai Desh ko. #IamGauri #IamGauri #IamGauri pic.twitter.com/jjBr1mlR3X — Shakeel khan (@shakeel_boxer) September 7, 2017

Hours after Gauri Lankesh, journalist Pankaj Mishra shot at in bihar. Now who's Next? Is it liberal India? @PMOIndia #intolerance — Ankit Nigwal (@Ankitnigwal1) September 7, 2017