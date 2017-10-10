Inspirational quotes, motivational tweets flooded Twitter on October 10 which is celebrated as the World Mental Health Day. Here are some of the tweets.

World Mental Health Day

World Mental Health Day is observed on 10 October every year, with the overall objective of raising awareness of mental health issues around the world and mobilising efforts in support of mental health.

The Day provides an opportunity for all stakeholders working on mental health issues to talk about their work, and what more needs to be done to make mental health care a reality for people worldwide.