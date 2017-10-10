Inspirational quotes, motivational tweets flooded Twitter on October 10 which is celebrated as the World Mental Health Day. Here are some of the tweets.

The first step to getting better

is by acknowledging it. It’s time

to talk. #WorldMentalHealthDay pic.twitter.com/m6bUqi2Vz0 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 10, 2017

12 years ago I was diagnosed with OCD. Talking about it dramatically changed my life so never feel ashamed! ðâ¤ï¸ #WorldMentalHealthDay — Rose Hell 'n' Tricks (@RoseEllenDix) October 10, 2017

Mental health issues can affect us all, and it's nothing to be ashamed of. Talking about it makes it easier to handle. #WorldMentalHealthDay — Luke Evans (@TheRealLukevans) October 10, 2017

Major depression is the most common cause of disability in India. Important to remind ourselves on #WorldMentalHealthDay #SwasthaBharat pic.twitter.com/jzt5DZ8uQZ — Shamika Ravi (@ShamikaRavi) October 10, 2017

You’re stronger than you know.

More people care than you think.

Talk to someone, it’s ok not to be ok ♥ï¸#WorldMentalHealthDay — jake (@jakesims) October 10, 2017

#WorldMentalHealthDay Posting this just in case someone might need it pic.twitter.com/Ki7AtZmHmA — Jack Skellington (@J4CKMULL) October 10, 2017

I promise it's ok not to be ok, You are so much stronger than you think and loved much more than you feel you are. #WorldMentalHealthDayð¦ — Amber Davies (@Amber_Davies7) October 10, 2017

#WorldMentalHealthDay. We see physical war, physical battle, physical pain. But we feel war, feel battle & feel pain.Awareness & Kindness.â¤ï¸ — Olivia Buckland (@OliviaDBuck) October 10, 2017

It’s #WorldMentalHealthDay



Talk. Seek help. Get support. Share. Speak kindly to yourself.



Remember: things do get better. — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) October 10, 2017

Today on #WorldMentalHealthDay, keep the conversation going. The only way to cement change is to educate. Mental health shouldn’t be taboo. — Emma Blackery (@emmablackery) October 10, 2017

Be kind. Always. People may be fighting a battle you know nothing about. #WorldMentalHealthDay ð pic.twitter.com/hiTcvQRZtE — Bianca Westwood (@beewestwood) October 10, 2017

World Mental Health Day is observed on 10 October every year, with the overall objective of raising awareness of mental health issues around the world and mobilising efforts in support of mental health.

The Day provides an opportunity for all stakeholders working on mental health issues to talk about their work, and what more needs to be done to make mental health care a reality for people worldwide.