Twitterati share their first restaurant bills after GST roll out

By mid-day online correspondent | Hyderabad | Posted 29 minutes ago

Social media platforms including Twitter got flooded with food bills shared by netizens after the roll out of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on July 1. Here are some instances from the event...

With the Goods and Services Tax (GST) coming into effect on July 1, Saturday, people took to social media to share their first bills of the day. While some felt it brought transperancy to the system, some shared their disappointment. 

Describing their first tryst with GST, neticizens shared their bills, mostly food bills, with friends on WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter.

Some even posted their hotel bills of Friday and Saturday to highlight the impact of GST on their pocket. Also, some comapred the pre and post-GST bills on social media.

GST Council also started a hashtag #TrystwithGST to enable people to share their experience by tweeting a picture of first GST receipts.

Some shared their first coffee bill after the introduction of GST on Day 1

A bill showed how the cost of a South Indian meal has gone up with GST.

This is what a South Indian eatery charged for idli and ghee pongal after the introduction of GST

A Masala Dosa and a Sambar Vada cost Rs 148 on Saturday against Rs 133 on Friday at the same restaurant in Bengaluru.

A family shared on WhatsApp a bill of the food they had at a popular eatery in Hyderabad. They had to pay Rs 183 as GST (nine percent state GST and nine percent central GST) on a food bill of Rs 1,577.

Some of the receipts at the grocery stores posted online show that five percent state GST and five percent central GST was levied on total purchase. Some people also shared bills, which had no breakup of GST.

A girl expressed her sadness of paying additional taxes after paying income tax

(With inputs from agencies)

