Twitterati slam Rishi Kapoor for calling Arvind Kejriwal 'Mr. Complaint Box'

By mid-day online correspondent | Posted 04-Jan-2017Now Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor gets trolled on Twitter for taking a dig at AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for 'always complaining' after the Delhi CM objected to the scheduling of poll dates close to the Budget

Rishi Kapoor and Arvind KejriwalRishi Kapoor (left) and Arvind Kejriwal. File Pic

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal regularly makes headlines for his eccentricities and controversial comments.

Well Kejriwal is back in the news and making headlines as he has slammed the Election Commission's decision to hold polls in five states near the Union budget.

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday announced the poll dates for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi said that Manipur will have a two-phase election and Uttar Pradesh will have a seven-phase election.

Kejriwal, a very vocal opponent of Narendra Modi and the central government, felt that it is a violation of the model code of conduct because the Union budget is scheduled to be announced right before the assembly elections. The budget will be presented on February 1 and Goa and Punjab go to the polls on February 4.

It seems Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor, who is also very vocal on Twitter and known for his wit, has had enough of Kejriwal's complaining. The 64-year-old actor took to Twitter on Wednesday to shut down Kejriwal's 'complaint box'. The actor tweeted, "Why are you always complaining Mr. Kejriwal? Tumhara naam Mr. Complaint Box rakh lena chahiye! Never happy!"

This isn't he first time Rishi Kapoor has blasted Kejriwal on social media. In November, just after Prime Minister Narendra Modi first announced his demonetisation scheme, the AAP chief had slammed the move and asked Modi to apologise for it. Rishi had at that time tweeted, "Is this guy for real? Does he always talk like this? Suna tha, aaj tajurba ho gaya."

Rishi Kapoor slamming Kejriwal for his complaining left Twitterati a divided lot with some slamming him and others supporting him.

HERE ARE THE ONES WHO ATTACKED THE ACTOR FOR TAKING A DIG AT KEJRIWAL

HERE ARE THE ONES SUPPORTING RISHI KAPOOR:

