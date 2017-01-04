Twitterati slam Rishi Kapoor for calling Arvind Kejriwal 'Mr. Complaint Box'

Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor gets trolled on Twitter for taking a dig at AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for 'always complaining' after the Delhi CM objected to the scheduling of poll dates close to the Budget

Rishi Kapoor (left) and Arvind Kejriwal. File Pic

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal regularly makes headlines for his eccentricities and controversial comments.

Well Kejriwal is back in the news and making headlines as he has slammed the Election Commission's decision to hold polls in five states near the Union budget.

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday announced the poll dates for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi said that Manipur will have a two-phase election and Uttar Pradesh will have a seven-phase election.

Kejriwal, a very vocal opponent of Narendra Modi and the central government, felt that it is a violation of the model code of conduct because the Union budget is scheduled to be announced right before the assembly elections. The budget will be presented on February 1 and Goa and Punjab go to the polls on February 4.

It seems Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor, who is also very vocal on Twitter and known for his wit, has had enough of Kejriwal's complaining. The 64-year-old actor took to Twitter on Wednesday to shut down Kejriwal's 'complaint box'. The actor tweeted, "Why are you always complaining Mr. Kejriwal? Tumhara naam Mr. Complaint Box rakh lena chahiye! Never happy!"

Why are you always complaining Mr.Kejriwal? Tumhara naam Mr. Complaint Box rakh lena chahiye! Never happy! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 4, 2017

This isn't he first time Rishi Kapoor has blasted Kejriwal on social media. In November, just after Prime Minister Narendra Modi first announced his demonetisation scheme, the AAP chief had slammed the move and asked Modi to apologise for it. Rishi had at that time tweeted, "Is this guy for real? Does he always talk like this? Suna tha, aaj tajurba ho gaya."

Is this guy for real? Does he always talk like this? Suna tha, aaj tajurba ho gaya — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) November 13, 2016

Rishi Kapoor slamming Kejriwal for his complaining left Twitterati a divided lot with some slamming him and others supporting him.

HERE ARE THE ONES WHO ATTACKED THE ACTOR FOR TAKING A DIG AT KEJRIWAL

@chintskap So you are okay with Unfair play by BJP ? — Kumauni (@tterIndia) January 4, 2017

@tterIndia @chintskap If Kejriwal will not complain... then Saheeb will keep ruining India and it's democratic values. — soumya ranjan jena (@soumyastar00) January 4, 2017

.@chintskap Pre budget just before 3 days of polling is not a malpractice? Just try to speak truth sir. — Pawan Sharma (@Pawansh07) January 4, 2017

@chintskap boss that is the role of the opposition! what else is he supposed to do? — Atif Rajput (@AtifRajput5) January 4, 2017

@chintskap sir i think we need to differentiate between "Complaining" and " Questioning " — ashwini chaudhary (@DhoopAshwini) January 4, 2017

.@chintskap sir his complaining attitude got India RTI act, Lokpal act.



We will get more sir. Just wait.https://t.co/cjGy8dktv4 — GoaPunjabWithAAP (@BharatPolls) January 4, 2017

@chintskap Love you. Kya maara kejriwal ki — KavitaM (@Kavita_M57) January 4, 2017

@chintskap Budget three days before election is not good sir. — Not that Jain (@nayak22092008) January 4, 2017

HERE ARE THE ONES SUPPORTING RISHI KAPOOR:

@chintskap this time he is right sir. Budget was presented after election results in 2012 b-coz of model code of conduct. — Manoj Kumar (@jantakapatrakar) January 4, 2017

@chintskap because he can't do anything except complaint???#Idiot #Kejriwal wasting time n money of delhi people.. — falguni vyas (@vyas_falgun) January 4, 2017