World Smile Day is celebrated on the first Friday in the month of October every year. This year it was on October 6 and Twitterati spread cheers and smiles to brighten up the day.

Here's what they have tweeted...

Always try to do a bit of what makes you happy everyday.

Don't forget to smile! #WorldSmileDay pic.twitter.com/VaZNQWPrhU — Narcis Radoi (@NarcisRadoi) October 6, 2017

Happy #WORLDSMILEDAY 2017. "Do an act of kindness. Help one person smile". Pay it forward. pic.twitter.com/wvJ5lXUlgh — Smiley (@WorldSmileDay) October 6, 2017

The idea of World Smile Day was coined and initiated by Harvey Ball, a commercial artist from Worcester, Massachusetts. Harvey Ball is known to have created the Smiley Face in 1963. The World's first World Smile Day was held in the year 1999 and has been held annually since.

After Harvey died in 2001, the 'Harvey Ball World Smile Foundation' was created to honour his name and memory.