World Smile Day is celebrated on the first Friday in the month of October every year. This year it was on October 6 and Twitterati spread cheers and smiles to brighten up the day.
Here's what they have tweeted...
Smile :)— Cha Cha (@TheLegendChap) October 6, 2017
#WorldSmileDay pic.twitter.com/Hd8DHHqCv2
"Dude... smile. It's Friday!"#WorldSmileDay #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/ZwaFMb5rI8— Michael Clarke (@Mr_Mike_Clarke) October 6, 2017
#WorldSmileDay Smiles are infectious. Pass it on â¤ pic.twitter.com/KL61kuytug— Gladstone (@TreasuryMog) October 6, 2017
Always try to do a bit of what makes you happy everyday.— Narcis Radoi (@NarcisRadoi) October 6, 2017
Don't forget to smile! #WorldSmileDay pic.twitter.com/VaZNQWPrhU
Happy #WORLDSMILEDAY 2017. "Do an act of kindness. Help one person smile". Pay it forward. pic.twitter.com/wvJ5lXUlgh— Smiley (@WorldSmileDay) October 6, 2017
Happy smile day everyone ð#WorldSmileDay #FridayFeeling #HappyFriday #travel #friyay #FridayMotivation #weekend #weekendvibes #Friday #smile pic.twitter.com/4i9ldAn189— Tina âï¸ (@Tinapeg2) October 6, 2017
#WorldSmileDay sir I have one more. pic.twitter.com/m9pqDn2bvp— Malhar Pathak (@PathakMalhar) October 6, 2017
Making one #person #smile can change the #world. Maybe not the whole world, but their world. #WorldSmileDay https://t.co/szffhbowBL pic.twitter.com/Gj1MSKvde1— jhalak (@jhalak94163287) October 6, 2017
Did someone say ð#WorldSmileDay Happy #FridayFeeling #friyay #travel #CatsOfTwitter #FridayMotivation #weekend #weekendvibes #HappyFriday ðð¾ pic.twitter.com/VTrH3EdtfK— Tina âï¸ (@Tinapeg2) October 6, 2017
The idea of World Smile Day was coined and initiated by Harvey Ball, a commercial artist from Worcester, Massachusetts. Harvey Ball is known to have created the Smiley Face in 1963. The World's first World Smile Day was held in the year 1999 and has been held annually since.
After Harvey died in 2001, the 'Harvey Ball World Smile Foundation' was created to honour his name and memory.