Twitteratti vent anger after video of woman slapping a soldier goes viral

In a shocking incident, a video posted by a Twitter user, Gaurav C Sawant (@gauravcsawant), shows a soldier being slapped by a woman. After posting the video, the user asks for the Army to verify the video and take strict action against the lady.

Woman slaps soldier. Is this acceptable? Hope army & police verify this video circulating on social media & take action against the guilty pic.twitter.com/3Od5wy86Em — GAURAV C SAWANT (@gauravcsawant) September 12, 2017

The video has sent shock waves through Twitter, with people either taking a stance for or against the act. One user, who goes by the Twitter handle, Chhabi‏ (@Chhabiy) said,

What if the soldier had done something wrong?

Why judge without knowing complete truth?

Can't soldiers ever do anything wrong? — Chhabi (@Chhabiy) September 12, 2017

In response, several users Tweeted saying,

Assault on a man in uniform is a crime - let's get that right — à¤¨à¤®à¤¿à¤¤ (@namitkishore) September 12, 2017

Another person said,

This is totally unacceptable... RTed and will spread as well... — Neetu Garg (@NeetuGarg6) September 12, 2017

I don't know, whose fault is there....but slapping even a common man is bad... here is a SOLDIER. Unacceptable, indeed. — SayLoud (@vyomika_) September 12, 2017

One user also said that she should be arrested and posted the IPC act under which she sould be penalized

Should be charged under Central Govt Act

Section 353 in the IPC

Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty pic.twitter.com/QctZYK3ATh

— Lilly Mary Pinto (@LillyMaryPinto) September 13, 2017

One User who goes by the handle ssingh‏ (@nxtgr8thing), furnised Gaurav C Sawant with the following details, alleging that the car the woman got out of was of a high ranking official in the government.

This car is registered to OP Kalra. Here is the car number. pic.twitter.com/5V9ElR3Apk — ssingh (@nxtgr8thing) September 13, 2017