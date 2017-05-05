Two 'fake doctors' working in Bengal health centres arrested



Representation pic

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal Police has arrested two allegedly fake doctors, who were employed in government-run hospitals in the state. CID sources said one of the "doctors" arrested on Thursday was employed with the Madarihat block Primary Health Centre in Alipurduar district.

The other man, who was arrested on Wednesday, had been employed since 2011 with the Primary Health Centre in Chopra block of North Dinajpur district. Both had got the jobs by producing forged documents. CID sources said they were looking for some more fake doctors attached to government establishments in the state.

Cases have been lodged against the two accused under sections 419 (punishment for cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will etc.), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.