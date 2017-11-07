Two arrested for allegedly misbehaving with British couple in Bihar

Pandarak (Bihar): Two men have been arrested for allegedly misbehaving and robbing a British couple in Bihar's Pandarak.

As per Matthew (the British national), the incident occurred at a time the couple was campaigning at the bank of river Ganga.

Representational picture

The miscreants armed with weapon and sticks tried to rob the couple.

"We somehow managed to cross the river with the help of the boat and went into the nearby village, from where we called Police for help," Matthew said.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj said belongings of the couple have been recovered from the possession of the two accused.

"The men were arrested within two hours. A speedy trial will be done and it will be seen that such incidents do not recur," Maharaj said.

This incident came days after a Swiss couple was assaulted in Uttar Pradesh.