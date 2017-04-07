Two arrested for conning film camera suppliers in Mumbai

Duo would pose as film crew and take cameras on rent, before selling them

The Goregaon police have arrested a duo who conned people who supplied cameras for film shootings.

According to the police, the arrested duo, identified as Chintan Desai (27) and Gaurav Kulkarni (25), used to reach out to agencies that provided cameras on rent. The two would then visit the suppliers and introduce themselves as professional cameramen working on upcoming film projects. "They also shared the locations of the shoot and the names of the projects they were working on," the police said.

After convincing the suppliers, they would pay a minimum rental amount and take the cameras. "When the owners later tried to get in touch with them, their phones were found to be switched off," said a police official.

Recently, the Goregaon police registered a case against Desai and Kulkarni after one of the victims approached them. After investigations, the cops managed to trace the duo. "The two have been arrested under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," an official added.