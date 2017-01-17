Two arrested for forcing teen into prostitution in Mumbai



Representational picture

The Social Service (SS) branch of the police has arrested a 19-year-old man and his accomplice, a woman, for forcing a teenage girl into prostitution.

One of the accused, identified as Champa, 24, is from the same village where the victim hails from. The other accused was identified as a Bablu Rana.

The police got information from a Kandivli-based NGO that a minor girl was missing from West Bengal. They indicated that she could have been brought to Mumbai.

During investigation, the police sourced the victim's photos and phone number from the local police station — Basirhat police station — in West Bengal.

The victim’s family had already registered a complaint with the Basirhat police station and registered an FIR against unknown person under Section 363 (Punishment for kidnapping), 366(A) (Procuration of minor girl) of the IPC. After collecting all information, the cops activated their informers. The police tracked the mobile tower locations and traced one of the accused — Champa — to Andheri, and arrested her. During interrogation, she revealed that her accomplice was in Navi Mumbai.

The police reached the location and arrested Bablu. Later, Bablu guided the cops to the victim. Champa lured the victim by promising a job in Mumbai. The girl accepted the offer due to her family’s poor financial condition.