Two Bengal schoolgirls seriously injured in acid attack

Kolkata: Two teenaged school girls were grievously injured in an acid attack allegedly carried out by a local youth in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said on Thursday.

"Two students of class 12 were attacked with acid while returning from private tuition on Wednesday night in Canning's Chandkhali village in South 24 Parganas district," said an official from Canning police station.

"Kalipada Naskar, the youth accused of conducting the acid attack, has been arrested," he said.

According to police, the accused was acquainted with one of the girls and often teased her on her way back home.

"The youth attacked the girl following an altercation on Monday. The other girl was also injured in the process," the officer said.

Both the victims were admitted to Cannig Hospital with serious burn injuries, police said.