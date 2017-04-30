Thane crime: Two BEST drivers arrested for raping woman, threatening to kill her





Thane: Thane police on Sunday arrested two persons working as drivers with the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) for allegedly raping a homemaker, police said. "The duo called the woman to their home under the pretext of returning her money towards loan and raped her in turns. While the first one raped her the second one videographed the act on his cell phone and then the other one followed the same," police inspector MG Waghmare of Hill Line

police station said.



The duo threatened to kill her and making the video viral on social media if she reported the act to anyone, said the official. The incident took place on Thursday at the house of one of the accused in Dwarlipada of Ambernath, police added. Police have given the names of the two accused as Sunil More (35) and Arvind Kumbhar (40). They have been booked under section 376 (rape) of the IPC, said police.