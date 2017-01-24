Two booked for depositing fake notes of Rs 1000 in bank in Bhiwandi

Two persons have been booked for depositing fake currency notes of Rs 1000 denomination in a bank branch at Bhiwandi in Thane, police said on Tuesday.

The duo--Mohmammad Ali S Pandole of Ghatkopar in Mumbai and Maganbhai Mohanbhai Dhobaria from Thane--were booked by Thane Nagar police yesterday under section 498 (B) of the IPC based on the complaint by the bank manager.

The duo had separately on different dates after demonetisation deposited these currency notes into the bank branch till December 13, which turned out to be fake during verification, police said.