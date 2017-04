Representational picture

Thane: Two boys from Mulund of neighbouring Mumbai city drowned in the Rayladevi lake of Wagle Estate here, police said.

The deceased were identified as Pradnyesh Shinde (15) and Yesh Kharat (10), said Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Malekar of the Wagle Estate police station.

The two boys along with their friends had come to the lake for a swim to beat the heat, he said. A case was registered and a probe was on, the officer added.