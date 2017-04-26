Two chain snatching gang members held; stolen mobiles, mobikes recovered

Thane: Thane Police have arrested two members of the infamous Irani gang involved in chain snatching here and recovered a total of ten stolen mobiles and 16 motorbikes from them.

According to Kalyan Zone DCP Sanjay Shinde, the arrests were made last week. The arrested duo have been identified as Vasim Sanjay Irani (22) and Abdulla Sanjay Irani (17).

Speaking to reporters here last evening, Shinde said that following an increase in incidents of chain snatching in the region, a special squad was formed to nab these criminals.

The squad initially arrested Vasim and recovered from from his possession as many as seven stolen motor cycles valued at Rs 3,70,000, the officer said.

The arrested accused was involved in many chain snatching incidents in the region alongwith other gang members including one Hasan Irani, he said.

Another gang member Abdulla was arrested with nine motor bikes and ten mobiles valued at Rs 5,15,000 and Rs 1,00,000 respectively.

He indulged in chain snatching with two others whose names were given as Hussani @ Gajjani Irani and Munda @ Jaffar Irani, Shinde said. All the arrested and the wanted accused are residents of Irani Pada, Ambivili in Kalyan.