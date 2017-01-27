Two children killed as lighting strikes parts of Rajasthan



Representational pic

Jaipur: Two children were killed and at least 20 others injured as lightning struck parts of Rajasthan on Thursday, police said.

Lightning struck Mohanpura and Chainpura villages near Jaipur, killing two children in Chainpura.

"The two students were going to attend the Republic Day function in their school. Suddenly, it started to rain and they took shelter under a tree where the lightning struck," a police official told IANS.

In Mohanpura, around nine children sustained burn injuries when lightning struck the ground where they were playing cricket.

While two children, who were said to be critical, were referred to Jaipur, others were admitted in a nearby Bassi hospital.

A woman in Kuradia village in Bhilwara district also suffered burn injuries when lightning struck her house.

According to another report, 11 persons, including seven children, sustained burn injuries due to lightning strikes.

They were busy with preparations for the Republic Day function in the school. All have been admitted in the Kekri Government Hospital.