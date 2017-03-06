Two Commerce students held in paper leak case



Just a day after the state board faced the second paper leak case, two Commerce students were arrested by the Vashi police from Malad for circulating images of the Secretarial Practice paper on WhatsApp groups just 13 minutes before the examination.

The accused have been identified as Rahul Bachelal Bhaskar (22) and Azaruddin Kamaruddin Shaikh (20), both residents of Malvani in Malad.

Speaking to mid-day, Navi Mumbai Commissioner of Police Hemant Nagrale said, "Both the students have been arrested under the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and other Specified Examination Act. Further investigation into the matter is on."

Investigating officer of the case Chetan Kakade said, "Bhaskar and Shaikh posted images of the Secretarial Practice paper on different WhatsApp groups. However, we are yet to find out the source of the leak. The Marathi paper leak case is still being investigated."