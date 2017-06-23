Two cons inspired by Bollywood movie 'Special 26' held for cheating



A poster of 'Special 26'

Two criminals were arrested for cheating people on the pretext of checking at public places, police said on Thursday. Both belong to an interstate Nasir Irani gang and were inspired by Bollywood movie 'Special 26' to impersonate as officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation and Delhi Police Crime Branch. They were involved in at least 10 cases.

Police said Hasan Aziz Sayyad, 19, and his accomplice Amjad Sameer, 42, both from Maharashtra, were arrested on Wednesday evening when they tried to cheat Chanderpal of Shalimar Garden in Sahibabad in Ghaziabad while he was on way to Kodiya Pul.

"Sayyad accosted Chanderpal by impersonating as a senior Delhi Police officer. Sameer also joined him and introcuded himself as Crime Branch Inspector and asked him to give his bag for checking. On Chanderpal's refusal, they tried to snatch his bag but were arrested," Deputy Commissioner of Police Jatin Narwal said.

"During interrogation, they said they had cheated gullible people like senior citizens and women in this manner. They also took their valuables kept in bags on the pretext that robbers or chain snatchers were on the prowl. They stole the contents and handed empty bags to victims and escaped." Their kingpin Naasir, living in Delhi under a fake identify, was arrested earlier.