Two constables arrested for graft in Thane

Thane: Two constables attached to District Rural Police were arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials said in Thane on Thursday.

Criminal offences have been registered against the duo, posted at Khinavali police station under Sahapur division, inspector Vaishali Raskar, Thane ACB, said in a press note issued in Thane.

Constables Ramesh Nalavade (31) and Vikas Mafitrao (29) had demanded Rs 13,000 as bribe from the complainant for not lodging a case against his brother in a criminal case.

The aggrieved then approached the ACB and filed a complaint against the two cops following which a ACB team laid a trap at a hotel yesterday and nabbed Nalavade red handed as soon as he received the bribe amount of Rs 8,000.

Police later arrested Mafitrao from Khinavali police station. The accused have been booked under relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act-1988.