Two dead in Switzerland cafe shooting

Bern: Two people were killed and one injured following a shootout in a cafe in Basel, Switzerland, a media report said on Thursday.

According to police, two men entered the premises and opened fire on guests. The perpetrators remain at large,Germany's Deutsche Welle reported.

"Two men came into a cafe at around 8.15 p.m. local time and fired several rounds of shots," police said in a statement. Swiss daily "Tages Anzeiger" reported that the shootout took place at Cafe 56 in Erlenstrasste, Kleinbasel.

Authorities said they were searching for the shooters, who quickly fled the scene. Their motives remain unclear.