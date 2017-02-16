Two detained, Rs 20 lakh cash seized from them



Representational picture

Kota: Two persons have been detained and Rs 20 lakh cash, most of it in Rs 2,000 and new Rs 500 notes, was seized from them in Jhalawar district, police said today.

Sanjeev Kumar Bansal and Firan Ahamed, both residents of Madhya Pradesh, were intercepted last night near Ghatoli bypass after they did not stop their car at two checkpoints, SHO of Ghatoli Police Station Nargis Khanam said. They claimed to be businessmen travelling from Aklera in Rajasthan to Machalpur in Madhya Pradesh, she said.

On checking, Rs 20 lakh in Rs 2,000, new Rs 500 and also in Rs 100, Rs 50 and Rs 10 notes were found hidden in different parts of the car. As the duo could not give a satisfactory reply about the source of money they were detained, Khanam said. A case would be lodged against them once the investigation into this is over, the SHO said.