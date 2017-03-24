Two farmers commit suicide in Nashik district

Malegaon: Two farmers committed suicide in Nashik district apparently due to loan burden and financial losses in onion crop, police said on Friday.

The suicides were reported from Malegaon and Devla talukas of the North Maharashtra district yesterday. Mahadu Karbhari Pawar, a resident of Soundane village, consumed poison at his residence. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he died during treatment, police said.

The 57-year-old agriculturist was depressed due to mounting loan burden, they said, without providing details.

In the second incident, Jagan Vithal Ahire, a resident of Dongargaon, hanged himself in his home, police said.

The 38-year-old had taken a loan of Rs 70,000 from a local cooperative society and was finding it difficult to repay it, they said.

Both the farmers also suffered losses in their onion crop, they added. Police have registered accident death cases.