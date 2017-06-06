Two fisherwomen run over trying to cross tracks at Thakurli station



Representational Picture

Two fisherwomen, travelling from Vasai to Thakurli to sell fish, died when a train hit them while they were crossing the tracks at Thakurli station on Monday morning.

According to government railway police (GRP), Geeta Jebi (35) and Manjula Bajaj (40) boarded a Vasai-Diva train on the day of the incident and got down at Upper Kopar station. From there, they took a Kalyan-bound train and reached Thakurli station.

"Instead of taking the foot over-bridge, they decided to cross the tracks. That is when the local train hit them," said an official from Dombivli GRP unit. The two were rushed to Rukmini Bai Hospital in Kalyan, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

The GRP have registered an accidental death report in the case.