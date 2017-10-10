Two minor girls were crushed to death and six others injured when a speeding jeep hit them near Bhuiya Bigaha village under Madanpur police station of the district.

The jeep hit eight people near a scrap dealer's shop on National Highway-2, killing two of them, SHO Subhash Rai said.



Representational Pic

The driver of the jeep fled the scene along with the vehicle, he said.

The deceased were identified as Dashni Kumari (14) and Mamta Kumari (15), both residents of Bhuiya Bigaha village of the district.

The injured were first admitted to Madanpur primary health centre, from where three of them were referred to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College in Gaya, the SHO said.

Local people blocked the national highway following the incident, demanding the arrest of the jeep driver.

Madanpur Circle Officer Ajit Kumar has announced compensation for the families of the victims.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.