Two gunbattles, a militant attack on police team as Rajnath Singh visits Kashmir

Militant shot in Shopian, cop killed in Anantnag
Rajnath Singh will meet security forces today. Representation Pic/PTI
Barely a few hours after militants attacked a police party in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday, one militant was gunned down by the security forces during a gunbattle in Shopian district.
A constable was killed when the militants struck the police vehicle in Anantnag, the location barely a kilometre from the venue of Home Minister Rajnath Singh's scheduled meeting with security personnel today. "Militants fired indiscriminately on the police personnel near the general bus stand Anantnag. Constable Imtiyaz Ahmad was killed while constable Shabir Ahmad was injured in the firing," an officer said.
On Saturday morning, a militant was killed in a gunfight that erupted at Sopore in Baramulla district.
Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch
Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire along the LoC in Poonch district by resorting to firing on forward posts. The firing from across the border in Debraj, Krishna Ghati and Ishapur in Mendhar sector started around 10.30 am
'More Pathankot-type attacks likely'
Indian Air Force chief BS Dhanoa hinted at more Pathankot-type terror attacks on military bases in the country. "The military will continue to get targeted," he said.
