Two gunbattles, a militant attack on police team as Rajnath Singh visits Kashmir



Rajnath Singh will meet security forces today. Representation Pic/PTI

Barely a few hours after militants attack­ed a police party in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday, one militant was gunned down by the security forces during a gunbattle in Shopian district.

A constable was killed when the militants struck the police vehicle in Anantnag, the location barely a kilometre from the venue of Home Minister Rajnath Singh's scheduled meeting with security personnel to­day. "Militants fired indiscr­im­inately on the police personnel near the general bus stand Anantnag. Constable Imtiyaz Ahmad was killed while constable Shabir Ahmad was injured in the firing," an officer said.

On Saturday morning, a militant was killed in a gunfight that erupted at Sopore in Baramulla district.