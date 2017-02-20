Two held for killing Bhiwandi corporator Manoj Mhatre



Manoj Mhatre

The Narpoli police on Sunday arrested two of the accused in the murder case of Congress corporator Manoj Mhatre, who was brutally shot and beaten to death. The police are yet to arrest the main accused, Manoj's absconding cousin Prashant Mhatre. The arrested accused have been identified as Mahesh Pandit Mhatre (25) and Mayur Prakash Mhatre alias Koko (20). "They were held from CST. They claim that they committed the crime for Prashant Mhatre," said Manoj Patil, DCP, Bhiwandi.

Attacked with sword

The duo was produced in court and remanded in police custody till February 28. "During the investigation, it was found that both the accused were the ones who attacked Manoj with a sword, which can also be noticed in the CCTV footage," said a police official.

Local cops and Thane crime branch found that all the accused fled to Daman after the murder. "After staying there for more than two days, they got to know that the police are searching for them. They all split into three groups after which the arrested two were found at CST. We are tracing them using local sources as all of them have switched off their mobile phones," said a police official from Thane crime branch.



Month-long murder plan

Main accused Prashant had allegedly planned the murder for more than a month. "The arrested accused said that Prashant had hidden the sword and showed them how to use it during emergencies. They were planning to kill Manoj in his office, but due to the interference, he was killed near his building," added the official.

Rivalry intensifies

The rivalry among the politician siblings had intensified after Prashant was refused a ticket in the ward his brother has won thrice. Some senior leaders had suggested thatPrashant would also get a ticket on a panel of four corporators including Manoj. But Manoj went to file an NC case with another local politician Mulayam Yadav, who'd been allegedly threatened by Prashant. "He was drunk and angry about Manoj joining them in registering the complaint, so he killed him," added the official.