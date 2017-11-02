Two held with 1.1 lakh US dollars at Kolkata airport

Two men bound for Singapore have been apprehended at the airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle out over one lakh US dollars clandestinely, the CISF said on Thursday.

On-duty Central Industrial Security Force personnel late last night intercepted two passengers identified as Sajjad Ali (24) and Mohan Basu (51) at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport (NSCBI), officials said.

During the x-ray scanning of the baggages of the two, they said, a CISF officer detected suspicious images of laptop charger-like items and hence they were chosen for detailed frisking.

"A total of USD 1,10,000 currency hidden in 11 power adaptors were recovered from the baggage of the two passengers. The two have been handed over to the Customs authorities for further investigation," CISF spokesperson Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Hemendra Singh said at its headquarter in Delhi.

The value of the seized US dollars is over Rs 72.43 lakh.