Two hurt in car crash on Kherwadi flyover in Mumbai



The Skoda Rapid and Maruti Ertiga involved in the crash on the flyover. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Two people were injured in a car crash on Kherwadi flyover in Bandra this morning. Romil Zaveri, a resident of Cuffe Parade on his way back home from Thane, was allegedly speeding in his Skoda Rapid on the flyover when he skidded on a wet patch, lost control over his vehicle, vaulted over the road divider and crashed into the railing on the opposite side.

Before he could get out, a speeding Maruti Ertiga heading towards the airport, driven by one Adhitya Diwantri, crashed into the car.

A Kherwadi police officer said besides the driver, there were two others in the Maruti Ertiga. "A woman in the back seat sustained an injury to the head, while the Skoda Rapid driver injured his wrist. Both were taken to separate hospitals for treatment."

The Kherwadi police and the traffic police recorded the statements of both drivers and registered an accident case.

Zaveri claimed that he was driving within the speed limit and that he skidded on a wet patch on the road. The area had received pre-monsoon showers just before the accident. Diwantri refused to comment.