At least two people were injured after armed robbers looted cash and valuables worth Rs. 5 lakh from a Delhi-bound private tourist bus. The incident took place on the Yamuna Expressway on Sunday.

SSP Rajesh Kumar Pandey told ANI that the incident took place after the bus took a halt as one of its tyres got punctured. He added that the robbers also opened fire when the passengers took them on.

Those injured in the robbery were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.