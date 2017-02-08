Two injured as parts of Dahisar skywalk collapse on autos below

The road under the flyover that is now closed. Pic/ Nimesh Dave

Built just four years ago, portions of the 850-metre Dahisar skywalk came crashing down around 7 pm yesterday, badly injuring two auto drivers standing underneath it. The auto drivers have been taken to Shatabdi hospital for treatment. The police have now closed the road under the skywalk.

Mohan Sharma, an auto driver whose friends were injured, said, “We always park our autos at the spot under the skywalk. Suddenly, yesterday evening, huge parts of the skywalk collapsed on two parked autos and the drivers got badly hurt. The entire skywalk is in very bad shape.”

Another auto driver, Ram Parveh, said, “I have been driving for 15 years. Even while the skywalk was being built portions of it had come off. Lakhs of people pass under the bridge every day. The government should do something about this.”

There are currently 37 skywalks in Mumbai, with very few people using them.