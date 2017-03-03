Two injured in blasts at RSS office in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Two people were injured after unidentified persons hurled bombs at an RSS office at Kallachi here on Thursday night, a police official said.

"Two people have been injured and they have been taken to a hospital at Kozhikode. The police has begun the investigation," an official at the Nadapuram police station told IANS.

The immediate provocation for this action is seen as a possible retaliation to a Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) leader from Madhya Pradesh, Kundan Chandrawat's threat on Wednesday that he would offer a sum of Rs 1 crore to have Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan killed.

The state secretariat of the CPI-M has called for a state-wide protest on Friday evening against the statement of the RSS leader.