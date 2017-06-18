Two juveniles held for firing at man who 'killed' cousin in Delhi



Representational picture

Delhi Police have arrested two juveniles for opening fire at a man who allegedly killed their cousin, a police official said on Saturday.

Shekhar, who was injured in the shooting incident, has been shifted to a hospital and the accused have been arrested, along with a loaded pistol with two live cartridges in its chamber, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Monika Bhardwaj.

"At around 7.30 p.m. on Friday, two policemen in a PCR van near Mundka Metro Station heard shots being fired. On the way to spot, they noticed three men fleeing on a bike, with one of them holding a pistol in his hand," Bhardwaj said.

On seeing the police van, the accused drove into a congested lane. But the policemen got out of the van, gave them a chase and finally caught two of them.

During the interrogation, the two accused claimed to be juveniles and said that Shekhar had killed their cousin last year, so they tried to kill him to take revenge.

Police have registered a case and are looking for the absconding third accused.