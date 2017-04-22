Two killed and two injured in landslide in Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu: Two persons were killed and two others were injured on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district when a landslide hit a vehicle they were travelling in, police said.

The landslide hit the vehicle at Drabshalla village here.

"The injured have been shifted to a hospital. All the occupants belonged to the same family," the police added.

Four persons were killed and five others were injured on Friday in the hilly region of Doda district in the Chenab Valley when a taxi dropped into a deep gorge after the driver lost control over it.

Mountainous districts of Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban and Reasi are part of the Chenab Valley region in the Jammu province.