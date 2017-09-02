Two killed as garbage dump collapses in Ghazipur



Rescue operations underway after a part of the Ghazipur garbage landfill collapsed. Pic/PTI

A portion of a garbage dump in east Delhi's Ghazipur landfill site collapsed yesterday due to rains, killing two persons, including a woman, officials said. Four people have been rescued from under the garbage dump, they said.

According to the officials, a car, a scooter and two motorcycles, which were moving on a nearby road, fell into the Kondli canal after the garbage dump collapsed yesterday afternoon and pushed the vehicles off the road into the

canal.

"Two persons, Raj Kumari (32) and Abhishek (22), have died and four others rescued," a senior police official said.

An NDRF team, comprising 45 personnel, was rushed to the site, a senior NDRF official said.