E-paper

Two killed in Kolkata slum fire

By IANS | Posted 17-Dec-2016Now Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

Kolkata: Two charred bodies were recovered in a blaze in a north Kolkata slum on Saturday, an official from the fire department said.

The fire gutted at least 10 shanties in Patipukur.

"We have handed over the bodies to police. The fire could have been due to a cylinder blast. It is now under control," the official said.

You May Like

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply