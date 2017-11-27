Two killed in motorcycle-tractor trolley collision in Maharashtra

Nov 27, 2017, 19:00 IST | PTI

Two men were killed in a collision between their motorcycle and a tractor trolley near Nashik Road last night, the police said on Monday

Two men were killed in a collision between their motorcycle and a tractor trolley near Nashik Road last night, the police said on Monday. The men, identified as Suyash Patil (28) and Vishal Watpade (23), died on the spot in the incident.

Two killed in motorcycle-tractor trolley collision
Representational picture

They were returning to Nashik Road from Naigaon when the accident occurred. The duo were residents of Jail Road area in Nashik Road locality.

Use this code in all stories today

Trending video

Tags

accidentroad accidentaccidents in MaharashtraNashikMaharashtra news
Go to top