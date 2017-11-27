Two killed in motorcycle-tractor trolley collision in Maharashtra

Two men were killed in a collision between their motorcycle and a tractor trolley near Nashik Road last night, the police said on Monday

Two men were killed in a collision between their motorcycle and a tractor trolley near Nashik Road last night, the police said on Monday. The men, identified as Suyash Patil (28) and Vishal Watpade (23), died on the spot in the incident.



Representational picture



They were returning to Nashik Road from Naigaon when the accident occurred. The duo were residents of Jail Road area in Nashik Road locality.