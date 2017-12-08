Two killed in Uttarakhand road accident

Two persons were killed and three critically injured on Friday when a car fell in a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Lohaghat town, police said

Two persons were killed and three critically injured on Friday when a car fell in a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Lohaghat town, police said. The car was returning from a wedding when the driver lost control at a steep turn causing the vehicle to fall into the gorge.



Representational Picture

The accident took place 3 km before Rasaul, near Dungarabora. The two victims succumbed to their injuries in a hospital, the police added.

