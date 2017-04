Representational picture

Patna: Two youths were killed on Friday while taking selfies when a train was going over a bridge in Bihar's Katihar district, police said.

A third youth saved himself by jumping into the river.

Police said Samir Choudhary, Roshan Kumar and Bittu Paswan decided to take selfies on the Kosi Lal bridge when they saw a train approaching. The train hit Samir and Roshan, killing them instantly.