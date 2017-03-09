Two Mahabaleshwar resorts face the music for playing hit film songs without licence

FIRs have been filed against two Mahabaleshwar resorts for playing popular film music without a licence from copyright holder



Kala chashma, from Baar Baar Dekho, was among the hit songs played at the hotels

Two Mahabaleshwar resorts are facing the music for playing hit film songs without obtaining the required licence. Andheri-based firm Novex Communications has now filed an FIR against them for copyright violation.

Dangal over rights

Both hotels – Dreamland and Brightland – are popular among tourists who flock there from Mumbai, Pune and neighbouring areas. Both establishments have been caught playing songs such as Kala Chashma (Baar Baar Dekho), Zingat (Sairat) and Gulabo (Shaandaar) and Haanikarak Bapu (Dangal). These are songs produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF) and Zee music, but Novex Communication holds the rights.

The firm had sent several reminders to the hotels to get a licence if they wanted to play the songs to entertain guests, but the hotels paid no heed.

Sting operation

On January 21 and January 22, Novex employees visited both hotels and recorded the copyright music being played there yet again. Ketan Ranga, spokesperson for Novex Communications, told mid-day, "We have been sending continuous reminders to both the hotels, but they have failed to take the Novex licence. We then recorded the music being played at the hotel for evidence, and filed a complaint with the court."

"The cases were filed with the Judicial Magistrate First Class at Mahabaleshwar. The court further directed the Mahabaleshwar police station to lodge two different complainants against Hotel Brightland, one for infringement of copyright of Zee music and one for infringement of copyright of YRF music. Similarly, two different complaints were filed against Dreamland infringement," said the company in an official statement.

The FIR was registered on March 3, under Sections 63 and 69 of the Copyright Act and investigations are on.